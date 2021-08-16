Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The Glimpse Group Announces the Acquisition of its 10th Subsidiary Company: Auggd, an Augmented Reality Software and Services Company, and the Establishment of Glimpse Australia

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

Asset Acquisition ushers Glimpse into the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) segment and entrance into the Australian enterprise markets. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) ('Glimpse' or the 'Company'), a diversified Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ('VR' and 'AR') platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & services solutions, announced today that on August 13, 2021, it acquired the assets of Augmented Reality Investments Pty Ltd, an Australia based company ('Auggd').

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subsidiary#Software Development#Australian#Ar Software Services#Aec#Co Founder#European#Vr Ar#Glimpse Australia#President Ceo#Vr Ar#The Glimpse Group Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Place
Sydney
Related
Softwareatlantanews.net

Digital Adoption Platform Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Intercom, Whatfix, Appcues, Userpilot

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Adoption Platform Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Adoption Platform Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Adoption Platform Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Intercom (United States),Pendo.io (United States),Whatfix (United States),Appcues (United States),Apty (United States),Userpilot (United States),EdCast Inc. (United States),Userlane GmbH (Germany),WalkMe (United States),UserGuiding (United States)
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II Announces Termination Of Merger Agreement For Business Combination With The Topps Company

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Nasdaq: MUDS) announced today that the Agreement and Plan of Merger with Topps Intermediate Holdco, Inc. and Tornante-MDP Joe Holding LLC has been terminated by mutual agreement, after notification on August 19, 2021 from Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association that they would not be renewing their respective agreements with The Topps Company when they come up for renewal at the end of 2025 and 2022, respectively.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Industry Analysts Predicts The World Cloud Based Solutions For Automotive Market To Reach $126.7 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Integrated Operations Management Market is Booming Worldwide | Fujitsu, Hitachi, Wipro, Sphera, Yokogawa

Latest released the research study on Global Integrated Operations Management Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Integrated Operations Management Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Integrated Operations Management. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: IBM (United States),SAP (Germany),Fujitsu (Japan),Hitachi (Japan),Wipro (India),Telstra (Australia),Sphera (United States),Yokogawa (Japan),Atisolutions group (Australia),VOSS (United Kingdom)
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Acquires R.R. Floody Company

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) today announced it has acquired R.R. Floody Company, Inc. ("Floody"), a provider of automation products, services, and engineered solutions focused on machine vision, mobile and collaborative robotics, motion control, material handling, and digital capabilities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Austin, TXFort Bend Herald

Acceleration Of Global Hiring And Workforce Changes Drives Growth At Safeguard Global

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- Safeguard Global, a workforce management technology company that helps fast-growing multinational organizations scale their workforces as they enter new markets and compete for talent internationally, announced today four strategic new hires to the organization's executive team, highlighting the company's expansive growth in 2021 and demand for HR and workforce solutions that enable organizations and talent to work in any way.
MarketsPosted by
The Press

Global Air Starters Market to Reach $415.5 Million by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Air Starters - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Businesseverythingrf.com

Quantic Electronics Acquires BEI Precision Systems & Space Company

Quantic Electronics, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, announced the acquisition of BEI Precision Systems & Space Company Inc from J F Lehman & Company. BEI Precision designs, engineers, and manufactures highly accurate, resilient, and reliable position feedback sensors and frequency reference technologies for mission-critical space, land, air, and sea applications. The Company's products are designed into many of the US government's highest-priority, long-life programs.
Businessfinextra.com

KPMG and Microsoft launch learning platform

KPMG has launched a digital platform and portfolio of services to help businesses respond to rapid technological disruption and new ways of working. With a focus on enabling productivity improvement, KPMG Learning Services integrates learning into the everyday flow of work, accelerates the upskilling process, and allows organizations to offer relevant resources and training at the time of need.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

David Droga, CEO And Creative Chairman, Accenture Interactive (Photo: Business Wire)

Accenture (ACN) - Get Report has appointed acclaimed creative icon David Droga, founder and chairman of Droga5, as Accenture Interactive's new CEO and creative chairman, effective September 1, 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005270/en/. Brian Whipple, who has led Accenture Interactive for the last...
Businessmartechseries.com

GZ6G Technologies Hires Peter Malecha as Director of Digital Marketing for GZ6G Technologies

GZ6G Technologies , the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, announced the appointment of Peter Malecha as Director of Digital Marketing. In this position, Mr. Malecha will be responsible for overseeing the development of the short and long-term digital marketing for the division to accelerate revenue growth and lead a fast-paced marketing organization to levels of high performance. Green Zebra Smart Media offers a full spectrum of agency services, including creative, digital marketing, advertising, public relations, sponsorship development, and more.
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Diversified Energy Company Announces Completion of Tanos Acquisition

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) is pleased to announce that it has completed its co-investment with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ('Oaktree') to acquire certain Cotton Valley and Haynesville upstream assets and related facilities (the 'Assets') in the states of Louisiana and Texas from Tanos Energy Holdings III LLC ('Tanos') (the 'Acquisition') as previously announced on July 5, 2021.
Businessmetroatlantaceo.com

Dat Tran Named President of Southern Company Subsidiary PowerSecure

PowerSecure, a Southern Company subsidiary and national leader in MicroGrid solutions, announced today Dat Tran has been named president of PowerSecure, leading the executive team and reporting to the CEO, effective August 16, 2021. "PowerSecure's distributed infrastructure business is experiencing significant growth and Dat's commercial and transaction experience will be...
Austell, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Local software company on the Inc. 5000 list

Inc. magazine announced that Austell-based EMS Technology Solutions is No. 3602 on its annual Inc. 5000 list. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This is the third year in a row that the company has appeared on the list. EMS Technology Solutions, doing...
Softwareaithority.com

The International Center For Supplemental Instruction Announces Education Technology Company TEDU As Exclusive Software Provider

The International Center for Supplemental Instruction and EdTech company join efforts to improve upon existing technology to develop impactful solutions for university staff and students. TEDU, an education technology company with an enterprise platform built to replace outdated, costly, and inefficient academic support infrastructure, has partnered with the International Center...
Businesstheiet.org

Major British defence companies heading for foreign acquisition

Ultra Electronics and Meggitt - two major British defence companies on the FTSE 250 Index - are inching closer to takeovers by foreign-backed firms. Cobham Group, which is based in Dorset but owned by US private equity firm Advent, has confirmed it has agreed a £2.57bn deal to acquire Ultra Electronics. Ultra Electronics, a 100-year-old company headquartered in London and with branches around the world, designs a range of defence technologies, including precision control and military-grade noise reduction systems.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Glimpse Group Acquires Assets Of Australia-Based Auggd For Undisclosed Terms

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality platform company Glimpse Group Inc (NASDAQ: VRAR) acquired the assets of the Australian-based company Augmented Reality Investments Pty Ltd (Auggd). The transaction is equity-based and includes an initial nominally dilutive issuance of shares. The majority of future equity-based acquisition payments are subject to a revenue...
BusinessEntrepreneur

The Man Behind the Largest Software Product Company in India

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Sridhar Vembu’s business philosophy has been clear from the start, neither being answerable to shareholders nor investors, only to customers. This has resulted in the company remaining bootstrapped and private resulting in making it a profitable unicorn software company. This independent vision has further resulted in drastic decisions taken by the founder himself, which would have not been possible otherwise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy