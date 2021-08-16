The Glimpse Group Announces the Acquisition of its 10th Subsidiary Company: Auggd, an Augmented Reality Software and Services Company, and the Establishment of Glimpse Australia

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Nasdaq: MUDS) announced today that the Agreement and Plan of Merger with Topps Intermediate Holdco, Inc. and Tornante-MDP Joe Holding LLC has been terminated by mutual agreement, after notification on August 19, 2021 from Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association that they would not be renewing their respective agreements with The Topps Company when they come up for renewal at the end of 2025 and 2022, respectively.