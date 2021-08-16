The Glimpse Group Announces the Acquisition of its 10th Subsidiary Company: Auggd, an Augmented Reality Software and Services Company, and the Establishment of Glimpse Australia
Asset Acquisition ushers Glimpse into the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) segment and entrance into the Australian enterprise markets. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) ('Glimpse' or the 'Company'), a diversified Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ('VR' and 'AR') platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & services solutions, announced today that on August 13, 2021, it acquired the assets of Augmented Reality Investments Pty Ltd, an Australia based company ('Auggd').www.albuquerqueexpress.com
