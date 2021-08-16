Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Yukon
FORT YUKON, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Light Rain Likely
- High 57 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of Light Rain
- High 57 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Light Rain
- High 57 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0