Lilliwaup Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LILLIWAUP, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
