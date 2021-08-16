Cancel
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Progress Toward Planned CEO Transition

RMCF to Identify World-Class Chief Executive and Strengthen Company's Leadership for Next Chapter of Growth. DURANGO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) (the 'Company'), a global confectionery manufacturer, international franchisor and retail operator delighting consumers through a premium offering of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt, today announced that the Company has embarked on a process to identify and select a highly accomplished and experienced leader to be RMCF's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

