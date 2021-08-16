Milwaukee is a Union Town

In Milwaukee and Wisconsin, we take pride in many things, from our traditions, festivals and sports to our beer, curds and brats (there’s also the Milwaukee Special pizza, but the rest of the state just calls it a sausage, mushroom and onion). This pride necessarily extends to our buildings, roads and infrastructure. There, if we see a union affiliated contractor’s sign on the job site, we know that it’s being built to the highest standard by a contractor who takes care of its people.