Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Western Australia ups its vaccine campaign and becomes first state to roll out Pfizer to EVERY 16-29 year-old

By Levi Parsons
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Western Australia will become the first state in the country to offer Pfizer's Covid vaccine to young people, with anyone aged 16 to 29 automatically eligible.

Residents in the highly mobile aged group, who are particularly susceptible to contracting and transmitting the Delta strain, were able to start booking their first dose from Monday, as the state's two-week jab blitz was extended to another week.

The arrival of an extra one million doses of the Pfizer vaccine from Poland on Sunday night to Australian shores has enabled WA to set a target of 160,000 jabs for the next 14 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p2xbt_0bSxp2Pv00
Western Australia will become the first state in the country to offer Pfizer's Covid vaccine to young people, with anyone aged 16 to 29 automatically eligible. Pictured: Young people take a stroll at Cottesloe Beach foreshore in Perth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MV3eW_0bSxp2Pv00
Sydney have rolled out Pfizer shots for young people, but only for Year 12 student or authorised workers in hot zones. Pictured: A young Sydneysider receives his first dose

Premier Mark McGowan said opening up the vaccine roll out to young people was a must given the spiralling outbreak which is playing out on the east coast.

'I know many young people are very keen to get vaccinated and do their parts to keep themselves, their families and their community safe,' he said.

Pop-up vaccination clinics have been springing up across Perth and regional areas as droves of West Australia's sign up to get their first dose.

A massive vaccination hub at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre threw its doors open for the first time on Monday and will remain open until August 29.

'We expect the new clinic to be a convenient choice for people, due to its central location and close proximity to Elizabeth Quay train station,' McGowan said.

With hundreds of thousands of West Australians travelling into the city for work, the vaccine hub is expected to serve residents from right across Perth and surrounding areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=407Dvw_0bSxp2Pv00
A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer vaccine on the opening day of a COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre in Perth, Monday, August 16, 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B5MZa_0bSxp2Pv00
A massive vaccination hub at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre (pictured) threw its doors open for the first time on Monday and will remain open until August 29
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXH8e_0bSxp2Pv00
Members of the public are seen sitting in a recovery area after receiving their COVID-19 vaccination on the opening day of a COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre in Perth, Monday, August 16, 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22q2tM_0bSxp2Pv00
A health care worker prepares a syringe with the Pfizer vaccine on the opening day of a COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre in Perth, Monday, August 16, 2021

So far about 1.3 million shots have found their way into the arms of West Australians but the state still lags behind the rest of the county.

Just 22.5 per cent of the population over 16 are fully vaccinated, which is less than half the national average.

Anyone aged 29 to 59 in WA also has access to the Pfizer jab but those 60 and over are encouraged to get the AstraZeneca vaccine.

While the Pfizer jab has been rolled out for some over 16 residents in NSW, it's only available for authorised workers in essential industries who live in Covid hot spots and Year 12 High School students.

The Northern Territory is also offering the Pfizer vaccine to all of its residents over 16.

It comes as Mr McGowan ignited a war of words with the Prime Minister over Australia's lockdown and border closure-ending vaccination target of 80 per cent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EO4kK_0bSxp2Pv00
West Australians walk through a pedestrian overpass from the Perth train station wearing face masks on April 27, 2021 in Perth, Australia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PoxGZ_0bSxp2Pv00
Health care workers are seen checking passengers arriving from Sydney at Perth Airport, Perth, Monday, August 16, 2021

The Premier broke ranks with the national cabinet on Sunday when he said WA would not hesitate to shut it's border with the rest of Australia if future Covid cases emerge - even if national targets are reached.

Scott Morrison lashed out at Mr McGowan's Covid-zero plan, saying it is unreasonable and would hurt the economy.

'What happens in Phase B when you hit 70 per cent, which is based on the best medical and economic advice available to all leaders in Australia... once you hit those levels, it is neither in our health or economic interests to be going down that path,' he said.

'The national plan that everyone has signed up to, it's actually a commitment they've made to the Australian people and people in their own states about the pathway out.

'That pathway out is important, because it's encouraging people to get vaccinated, and so to run down the plan is to actually undermine the vaccination program.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W4VBP_0bSxp2Pv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iExXg_0bSxp2Pv00

Mr McGowan on Monday returned fire outlining a different interpretation of the national plan, projected by the Doherty Institute.

'I've got the roadmap here. It says lockdowns at 80 per cent, just so you know,' the Premier said.

'I think people need to read it.

'It says lockdowns are possible at 80 per cent vaccination. It says the same thing at 70 per cent vaccination.'

Meanwhile, from Tuesday, WA will require arrivals from Covid-ravaged NSW to have at least one vaccine dose and a negative test before entering the state.

Any travellers from states which surpass 50 daily community transmissions in a day will also have to follow these new rules.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

230K+
Followers
87K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Mcgowan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Australia#Economy#Australian#Wa#West Australians#High School#Premier#The Doherty Institute#Nsw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Country
Australia
Related
Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...
IndustryMedicalXpress

Pfizer vaccinations for 16- to 39-year-olds is welcome news, but AstraZeneca remains a good option

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday announced the Pfizer vaccine would become available to all Australians aged 16 to 39 from August 30. This represents a vote of confidence in our vaccine supply, which has been riddled with issues since the rollout began. It gives us a fighting chance to reach current targets, which suggest 70% of eligible Australians could be fully vaccinated by November, and 80% by December.
WorldPosted by
TheConversationAU

Pfizer vaccinations for 16 to 39-year-olds is welcome news. But AstraZeneca remains a good option

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday announced the Pfizer vaccine would become available to all Australians aged 16 to 39 from August 30. This represents a vote of confidence in our vaccine supply, which has been riddled with issues since the rollout began. It gives us a fighting chance to reach current targets, which suggest 70% of eligible Australians could be fully vaccinated by November, and 80% by December. Importantly, given what we know about the high rates of COVID infections in younger people, and the significant role they’re playing in transmission, this is good news. Boosting vaccination rates in this...
Public HealthBBC

Covid in Scotland: Drop-in vaccine clinics open for 16-17-year-olds

Drop-in vaccine clinics will begin this weekend for 16 and 17-year-olds. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said some clinics would start immediately, with all Pfizer drop-in centres in mainland Scotland following on Tuesday. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) made the recommendation to add this age group on Wednesday.
Public HealthWNCY

Australia purchases Pfizer vaccines from Poland as COVID-19 infections spike

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia has purchased about 1 million doses of Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine from Poland to add to its inoculation efforts in Sydney and its home state, which on Saturday entered a snap lockdown https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australias-victoria-reports-21-new-local-covid-19-cases-2021-08-13 amid record new infections. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday the extra...
Industry101 WIXX

Australia secures 1 million more Pfizer vaccine doses from Poland

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia has secured about 1 million additional doses of Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine that will start arriving on Sunday night, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. The doses, provided by the Polish government, will be targeted for Australians ages 20 to 39 years old, particularly in Sydney where...
HealthTime Out Global

Everyone aged 16-39 in Australia will be eligible for a Pfizer vaccination from August 30

To say that Australia’s vaccine rollout had been less than perfect would be quite the understatement, but as huge swathes of the nation remain in lockdown, with the relentless transmissibility of the Delta strain making suppression by lockdown alone all but impossible, the federal government has renewed its efforts to get as many Aussies jabbed as soon as possible. To that end, prime minister Scott Morrison announced on August 19 that all Australians aged 16-39 would be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine from August 30.
Public HealthDerrick

Australia sees worst day of pandemic amid delta outbreak

Australia has suffered its worst day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with total daily cases surpassing the previous record posted more than a year ago as a delta variant outbreak spreads as far as New Zealand. New South Wales recorded 681 new cases, Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

New record number of Covid-19 infections in Australia

Sydney — A new record of daily Covid-19 infections in Australia was set on Thursday as the state of New South Wales reported 681 new cases. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that one man in his 80s died, bringing the number of lives lost in connection to the virus in the state to 117 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Sydney lockdown extended and curfew imposed on 2m people

A lockdown in the Australian city of Sydney has been extended until the end of September to slow the spread of a Covid outbreak. Authorities also imposed a curfew on two million residents in the city's worst-hit suburbs. Residents of Sydney have been under stay-at-home orders since late June. However,...
Public Healthkfgo.com

Australia’s PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy until majority vaccinated

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday defended the country’s lockdown strategy to combat coronavirus outbreaks until at least 70% of population is fully vaccinated. On Saturday, Australian police arrested hundreds of people during anti-lockdown demonstrations in Sydney and Melbourne, capitals of the country’s two most populous...
Posted by
Liz Fe Lifestyle

World Health Organization Says China Pressured Them From Releasing Hypothesis That Coronavirus Escaped From A Lab

A scientist with theWorld Health Organization is in charge of investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic has admitted that China pressured independent investigators to not include the hypothesis that the original virus escaped from a lab there. A documentary aired on Thursday, August 12th on Danish television, Peter Embarek admitted that Chinese coworkers firmly opposed that COVID started in a lab in the country.
Public HealthVoice of America

England to Soon Offer COVID Vaccines to 16-17 Year-Olds

All England’s 16- and-17-year-olds will be eligible to receive a first dose of a COVID vaccine by August 23, the National Health Service announced Sunday. Receiving the vaccine by the late August date “will allow those teenagers in that age bracket the two weeks necessary to build maximum immunity,” the health department said.
Public HealthMetro International

Sydney imposes nightly curfew as Australia battles Delta outbreak

SYDNEY/CANBERRA (Reuters) -Two million residents of Sydney will be under nightly curfew from next week to slow the highly infectious Delta variant of coronavirus that is spreading across New South Wales state, authorities said on Friday as they extended lockdown orders. Australia’s third wave of COVID-19 infections, centred on Sydney,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy