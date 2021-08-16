Jayton Weather Forecast
JAYTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
