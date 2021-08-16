Mexican Hat Weather Forecast

MEXICAN HAT, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 66 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 97 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 93 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



