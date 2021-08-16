Cancel
UFC

Deiveson Figueiredo trashes “p*ssy” UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, demands trilogy

By Adam D Martin
Deiveson Figueiredo trashed “p*ssy” UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, while saying that he demands a trilogy fight for the 125lbs title. Figueiredo and Moreno have fought in a pair of memorable fights over the past year. The first time they met was in the main event of UFC 256 last December, with the pair fighting to a majority draw in a “Fight of the Year” candidate. Figueiredo actually would have won the fight had it not been for a point deduction for a low blow. Because it was a draw and since it was such an action-packed fight, the UFC booked the immediate rematch for UFC 263 in June, and this time, Moreno won the belt with a rear-naked choke submission win.

