Unalakleet News Beat

A rainy Monday in Unalakleet — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Unalakleet News Beat
 5 days ago

(UNALAKLEET, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Unalakleet Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Unalakleet:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bSxorjK00

  • Monday, August 16

    Rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 36 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Slight chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 36 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Unalakleet News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

