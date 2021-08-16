A rainy Monday in Unalakleet — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(UNALAKLEET, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Unalakleet Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Unalakleet:
Monday, August 16
Rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 48 °F, low 36 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 36 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 49 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 48 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0