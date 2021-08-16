CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility in Japan with a High-Tech Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") Grower

New York, NY, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GTII:OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) ("GTII" or the "Company"), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today that the Apple approved build of its new iOS App, Beyond Blockchain : Buy Crypto , was recently submitted to the Apple App Store. Apple has since informed the Company that the Beyond Blockchain App, which is the mobile version of the BeyondBlockchain. us website, is in the 'final review phase '. Once this review has been successfully completed, GTII will work with Apple to make the App available for download directly from the Apple App Store.