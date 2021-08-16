4-Day Weather Forecast For Creede
CREEDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
