Official: China's growth likely to slow due to virus, floods

By JOE McDONALD
Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth will soften this year due to summer flooding and anti-coronavirus controls, an official said Monday, after consumer sales and other activity weakened in July. China’s economy still is in a “recovery trend” from last year’s pandemic-induced slowdown but is likely to weaken after a...

