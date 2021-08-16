Emergency officials prepared for tropical weather as Fred aims for Florida, Grace enters the Gulf
The tropics are very active this week! Tropical Storm Fred made landfall in Florida today, and it's going to move inland. Tropical Depression Grace is moving through the Caribbean, and it will strengthen in the Southern Gulf. Tropical Storm Henri formed in the Atlantic today, and it will remain out at sea. There are currently no tropical threats to South Mississippi. We will see more heat and humidity this week.www.wlox.com
