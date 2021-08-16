Daily Weather Forecast For Savoonga
SAVOONGA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Fog
- High 46 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of fog during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 46 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Light Rain Likely
- High 48 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 48 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
