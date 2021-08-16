Cancel
Seattle, WA

Lawmaker calls for Seattle to give county control of City Hall Park following closure

By MyNorthwest Staff
 5 days ago
In the wake of a clearance and closure of Seattle’s City Hall Park, King County could soon aim to take full control of the park itself in the days to come. The downtown Seattle park is currently closed for the next 2-3 months, following work from the JustCARE program to move over 70 people who had been camped out in the area into shelter spaces. Those efforts had come partly as a result of concerns voiced by neighboring King County Courthouse employees regarding safety conditions in the area.

