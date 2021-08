Data released in August by the Department for Transport shows that use of the National Rail network in Great Britain is back up to 55 per cent of pre-Covid levels, with use of London Underground at around 50 per cent of the equivalent week in 2019. What the national figures hide is the strong return to rail for leisure travel – certainly on LNER where our passenger numbers over the past three weeks have been back up to 94 per cent of pre-Covid levels.