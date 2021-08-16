4-Day Weather Forecast For Nageezi
NAGEEZI, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
