La Barge Daily Weather Forecast
LA BARGE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 86 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
