4-Day Weather Forecast For Fernwood
FERNWOOD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Haze then sunny during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of rain showers during the day; while haze overnight
- High 73 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0