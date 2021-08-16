Monday sun alert in Bath — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(BATH, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bath. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bath:
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
