Crescent Daily Weather Forecast
CRESCENT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 85 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny then haze during the day; while haze then patchy smoke overnight
- High 68 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy Smoke
- High 75 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
