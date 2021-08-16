Crescent Daily Weather Forecast

CRESCENT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Patchy smoke during the day; while haze overnight High 85 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 21 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Sunny then haze during the day; while haze then patchy smoke overnight High 68 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 23 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Patchy Smoke High 75 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



