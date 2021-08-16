4-Day Weather Forecast For Hoonah
HOONAH, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Rain
- High 60 °F, low 52 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Light rain likely then rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
