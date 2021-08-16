Manila Daily Weather Forecast
MANILA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
