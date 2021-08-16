Manila Daily Weather Forecast

MANILA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 22 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 49 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



