Weather Forecast For North San Juan
NORTH SAN JUAN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 104 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
