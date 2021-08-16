Cambridge Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CAMBRIDGE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 97 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- 3 to 14 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
