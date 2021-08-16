Weather Forecast For Jordan
JORDAN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 102 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 95 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0