Weather Forecast For Jordan

JORDAN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight High 102 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 21 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 95 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 28 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 67 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 18 mph



