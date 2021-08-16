Ekalaka Daily Weather Forecast

EKALAKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 97 °F, low 70 °F 12 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 100 °F, low 61 °F 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.