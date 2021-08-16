Ekalaka Daily Weather Forecast
EKALAKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 97 °F, low 70 °F
- 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 61 °F
- 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
