Weather Forecast For Stanford
STANFORD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 93 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms then light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 53 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
