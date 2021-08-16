San Simon Daily Weather Forecast
SAN SIMON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- 2 to 17 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
