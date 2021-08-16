4-Day Weather Forecast For Elkton
ELKTON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Haze then patchy drizzle during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Slight chance of drizzle then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
