4-Day Weather Forecast For Red Feather Lakes
RED FEATHER LAKES, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny then smoke during the day; while smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
