Quemado Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
QUEMADO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
