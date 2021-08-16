Bliss Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BLISS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke
- High 96 °F, low 63 °F
- 0 to 20 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy smoke during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
