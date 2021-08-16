Dugway Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

DUGWAY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 95 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 95 °F, low 59 °F 14 to 21 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Rain Showers High 76 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Rain Showers High 73 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.