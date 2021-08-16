Dugway Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DUGWAY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 95 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 95 °F, low 59 °F
- 14 to 21 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
