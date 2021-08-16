Weather Forecast For Riggins
RIGGINS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 101 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy smoke then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
