Clay Center, NE

Weather Forecast For Clay Center

Posted by 
Clay Center Post
Clay Center Post
 5 days ago

CLAY CENTER, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0bSxnHMJ00

  • Monday, August 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

