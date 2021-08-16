Terry Weather Forecast

TERRY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 102 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 22 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 101 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Rain Showers High 76 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Rain Showers High 70 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 9 mph



