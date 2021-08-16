Terry Weather Forecast
TERRY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 102 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 101 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
