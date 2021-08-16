Weather Forecast For Culbertson
CULBERTSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 101 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas Of Smoke
- High 99 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- 6 to 18 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0