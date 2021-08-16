Take advantage of Monday sun in Selby
(SELBY, SD) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Selby:
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 99 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 98 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
