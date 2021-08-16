Weather Forecast For Escalante

ESCALANTE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 93 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Patchy Smoke High 91 °F, low 62 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 84 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.