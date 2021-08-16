Weather Forecast For Escalante
ESCALANTE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 93 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy Smoke
- High 91 °F, low 62 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
