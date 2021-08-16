Daily Weather Forecast For Hays

HAYS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 90 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of light rain during the day; while rain likely overnight High 68 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 62 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 70 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



