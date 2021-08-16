Daily Weather Forecast For Hays
HAYS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 90 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of light rain during the day; while rain likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 62 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
