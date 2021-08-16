Pomerene Weather Forecast

POMERENE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 88 °F, low 64 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 84 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



