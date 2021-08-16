Daily Weather Forecast For Franklin

FRANKLIN, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 mph



