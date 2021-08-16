Kenmare Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

KENMARE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 100 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 21 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 97 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 21 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 28 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 66 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.