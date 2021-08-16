Kenmare Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KENMARE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 100 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 97 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
