Halfway Daily Weather Forecast
HALFWAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 96 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy smoke during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
