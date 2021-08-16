Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reserve, NM

Monday rain in Reserve meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Reserve Voice
Reserve Voice
 5 days ago

(RESERVE, NM) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Reserve Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Reserve:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bSxmwDN00

  • Monday, August 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Reserve Voice

Reserve Voice

Reserve, NM
1
Followers
106
Post
102
Views
ABOUT

With Reserve Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reserve, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy