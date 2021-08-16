Tok Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TOK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of Light Rain
- High 57 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Light Rain
- High 57 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Light Rain
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
