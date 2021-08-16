4-Day Weather Forecast For Philipsburg
PHILIPSBURG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 88 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy Smoke
- High 77 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0