4-Day Weather Forecast For Philipsburg

PHILIPSBURG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 88 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Patchy Smoke High 77 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 67 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



