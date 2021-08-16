Trout Creek Daily Weather Forecast
TROUT CREEK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 92 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy Smoke
- High 77 °F, low 45 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
