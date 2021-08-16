Trout Creek Daily Weather Forecast

TROUT CREEK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 92 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Patchy Smoke High 77 °F, low 45 °F 2 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 73 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



